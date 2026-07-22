Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.78 and a one year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here