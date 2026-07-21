Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,058 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,802 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock worth $2,496,131,000 after acquiring an additional 616,283 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,168,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,688 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,224,052 shares of the company's stock worth $78,183,000 after purchasing an additional 397,329 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 916,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 699,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The business's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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