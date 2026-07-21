Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 1,985,381 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121,132 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 1,985,381 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.23% of HP worth $40,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in HP by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,594,630 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $236,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HP by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $228,153,000 after buying an additional 5,449,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HP by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,948,700 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $110,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

HP Stock Down 2.4%

HPQ opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered HP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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