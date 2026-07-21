Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,785 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 46,236 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Amgen were worth $68,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amgen from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

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Amgen Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $364.17 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.77 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $348.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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