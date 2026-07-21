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Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 26,090 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
United Parcel Service logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its UPS stake by 22.4% in the first quarter, selling 26,090 shares and leaving it with 90,337 shares valued at about $8.89 million.
  • UPS reported quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, topping estimates, while revenue came in at $21.20 billion; however, revenue was still down 1.4% year over year.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, implying an annualized dividend of $6.56 and a yield of about 5.8%; analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average with a target price of $111.10.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,337 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 26,090 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after buying an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,183,268,000 after buying an additional 1,029,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,692,290,000 after acquiring an additional 856,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,291,000 after acquiring an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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