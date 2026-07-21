Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 4,645 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,146.90 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,036.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong in Eli Lilly thanks to its leadership in the fast-growing weight-loss and GLP-1 drug market, which continues to support long-term growth expectations.

Investor interest remains strong in Eli Lilly thanks to its leadership in the fast-growing weight-loss and GLP-1 drug market, which continues to support long-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting a possible stock split suggest shares trading above $1,000 could make LLY more accessible to retail investors and keep demand elevated.

Articles highlighting a possible stock split suggest shares trading above $1,000 could make LLY more accessible to retail investors and keep demand elevated. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank issued an optimistic earnings estimate for LLY, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strong profit outlook.

Erste Group Bank issued an optimistic earnings estimate for LLY, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strong profit outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage describing Eli Lilly as a trending stock shows the name remains heavily watched, which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage describing Eli Lilly as a trending stock shows the name remains heavily watched, which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation-focused articles argue the stock looks expensive or fully valued after its massive multi-year rally, suggesting expectations are already high.

Several valuation-focused articles argue the stock looks expensive or fully valued after its massive multi-year rally, suggesting expectations are already high. Neutral Sentiment: News about Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion psychedelic-medicine deal and commentary around the ATAI buyout are more about strategic expansion than immediate revenue impact.

News about Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion psychedelic-medicine deal and commentary around the ATAI buyout are more about strategic expansion than immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary that LLY may be fully valued, stretched, or expensive has likely added to profit-taking pressure after the stock’s strong advance.

Recent commentary that LLY may be fully valued, stretched, or expensive has likely added to profit-taking pressure after the stock’s strong advance. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Eli Lilly fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting a weaker short-term trading tone.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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