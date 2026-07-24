Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 5,835 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $205.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $210.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.46.

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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