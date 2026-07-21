Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,686 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's payout ratio is 76.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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