Commodore Capital LP Has $61.22 Million Position in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. $ANRO

Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,723,196 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. Alto Neuroscience accounts for about 3.5% of Commodore Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 7.76% of Alto Neuroscience worth $61,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

NYSE:ANRO opened at $26.72 on Monday. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $937.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.52 and a quick ratio of 20.52.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). Equities analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANRO. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JonesTrading dropped their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alto Neuroscience from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Profile

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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