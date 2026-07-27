Commodore Capital LP Lowers Stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA

Commodore Capital LP lessened its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. Tyra Biosciences makes up 5.5% of Commodore Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 4.16% of Tyra Biosciences worth $94,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,935,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,085,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,818 shares of the company's stock worth $54,337,000 after buying an additional 923,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,185 shares of the company's stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 118,492 shares during the period. 5AM Venture Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 1,029,298 shares of the company's stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 944,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,825,000 after buying an additional 247,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company's stock.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.76. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TYRA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

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About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences NASDAQ: TYRA is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

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