Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,280 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock worth $517,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,497 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $231,635,000. Finally, Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $188,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS opened at $227.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $278.84.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Article: Why Is Nebius Stock Falling On Friday?

Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Article: Danila Shtan insider transaction

Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Article: How Are Acquisitions Strengthening Nebius' AI Cloud Platform?

Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall on Nebius’ AI demand and revenue growth, with recent pieces emphasizing strong contract momentum and a still-bullish long-term outlook. Article: Why Nebius Needs An Offering For Every Customer Type

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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