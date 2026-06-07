Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 24,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Ameren were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ameren by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 6,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ameren Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $115.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren's payout ratio is 53.96%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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