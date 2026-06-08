Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,531 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,053,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 13.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $222.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average of $215.61.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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