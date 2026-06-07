Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,927 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,540 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,312 shares of the technology company's stock worth $229,997,000 after acquiring an additional 345,051 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $310.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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