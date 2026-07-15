Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 12,812 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,082 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $113.00 target price on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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