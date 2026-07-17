Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 154,801 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.15% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,126,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 341,527 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 263,911 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $14.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.11 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Douglas Emmett's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio is -447.06%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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