Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 43,711 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 43,711 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 23,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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