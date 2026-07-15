Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 57,142 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,726 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after buying an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,321,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $156,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 245,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 122,776 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,095 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,629,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 461.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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