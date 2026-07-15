Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,185,473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 362,241 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $33.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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