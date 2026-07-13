Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,545 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 61,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $26,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $90.61 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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