Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Broadcom were worth $341,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Broadcom by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $394.28 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $403.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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