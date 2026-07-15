Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,364 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of BXP worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 892.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BXP during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in BXP by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in BXP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 price target on BXP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded BXP from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Further Reading

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