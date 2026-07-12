Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 118,876 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 118,876 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $84,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 6,069.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,158,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 70,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Prologis by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 154,542 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,698,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3%

PLD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,774. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $150.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.00.

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Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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