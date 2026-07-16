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Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 400,000 Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II $SZZL

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II logo with background
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Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter, purchasing 400,000 shares valued at about $4.11 million. The position represented roughly 1.28% of the company.
  • Several other institutional investors also adjusted their holdings, including Wolverine Asset Management and Radcliffe Capital Management, both of which increased their stakes in recent quarters.
  • Weiss Ratings slightly upgraded the stock from "sell (d-)" to "sell (d)", but the overall analyst view remains negative with an average rating of Sell.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SZZL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 1.28% of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 62,039 shares during the last quarter. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $2,010,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SZZL

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SZZL opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SZZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SZZL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SZZL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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