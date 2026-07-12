Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,385 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 80,931 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $180,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,172,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Duke Energy by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,662,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $312,067,000 after purchasing an additional 965,808 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,236,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $965,446,000 after purchasing an additional 954,907 shares during the last quarter. Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $97,905,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,711,445 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $200,598,000 after buying an additional 777,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.47. 2,801,060 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Capitol Sec Mgt lowered Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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