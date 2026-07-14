Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,780 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 383,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock worth $402,056,000 after buying an additional 493,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock worth $263,555,000 after buying an additional 9,846,104 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $27.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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