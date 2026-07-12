Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $226.03 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its Union Pacific stake by 2.1% in the first quarter, selling 20,135 shares and ending with 931,625 shares valued at about $226.0 million. The stock still represented 1.2% of the fund’s portfolio and its 14th-largest holding.
  • Insider selling has continued at Union Pacific, including recent sales by EVP Eric J. Gehringer and CFO Jennifer L. Hamann. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,378 shares worth about $8.78 million, though insiders still own just 0.22% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment and company fundamentals remain supportive, with recent price-target hikes and an upgrade to strong-buy helping offset some cautionary views. Union Pacific also beat quarterly earnings estimates, raised its dividend to $1.38 per share, and traded near its 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,625 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $226,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $287.27. 1,876,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $253.94. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $288.90. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Union Pacific Right Now?

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines