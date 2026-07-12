Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $226.03 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,625 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $226,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $287.27. 1,876,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $253.94. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $288.90. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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