Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $48.27 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093,736 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Intel were worth $48,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.88.

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Intel Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,546,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,485,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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