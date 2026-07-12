Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $49.91 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,481 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 67,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.18% of CenterPoint Energy worth $49,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 525.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 134,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,669 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,551,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,078. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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