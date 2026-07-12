Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $88.06 Million Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796,401 shares of the company's stock after selling 156,989 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of Exelon worth $88,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,715,457,000 after buying an additional 595,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,101,000 after buying an additional 2,550,786 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,130,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,239,000 after acquiring an additional 683,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock worth $913,853,000 after acquiring an additional 595,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock worth $840,043,000 after acquiring an additional 393,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Exelon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.27.

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Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $46.80. 7,943,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,871,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Exelon's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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