Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $89.18 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,663 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 45,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.17% of Entergy worth $89,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,122. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $123.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $122.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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