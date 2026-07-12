Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 57,092 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.17% of FirstEnergy worth $48,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 998.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440,485 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 400,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 240,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,030 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 1,772,128 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. New Street Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FirstEnergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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