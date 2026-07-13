Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 101,395 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 227.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 101,395 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $21,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $140.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.41 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NRG Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NRG Energy wasn't on the list.

While NRG Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here