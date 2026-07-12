Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,634,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,759,392. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.60 and a 200 day moving average of $318.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $909.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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