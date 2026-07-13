Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 136,708 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,691 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 136,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $20,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 84,541 shares of the company's stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,652,545 shares of the company's stock worth $263,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,877 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,249 shares of the company's stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE VICI opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 61.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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