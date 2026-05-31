Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 191,359 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 383.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,307 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 191,359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 226,177 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 172,131 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,020 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 399.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 257,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $39,462,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Up 14.6%

NOW opened at $124.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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