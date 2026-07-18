Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 19,388 Life360, Inc. $LIF

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life360 Trading Down 2.5%

LIF opened at $53.79 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $112.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $365,335.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 109,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,063,599.77. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $660,728.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 403,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,584.90. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,614,066. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LIF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $68.00 price target on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Life360 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

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Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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