Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas acquired 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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