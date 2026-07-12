Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,276 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 67,906 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises about 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of Sempra Energy worth $112,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sempra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE SRE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,820. The firm's 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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