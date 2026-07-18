Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 244,700 Shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I $CRAC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRAC - Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 244,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.28% of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $14,811,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,761,000. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,614,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $6,063,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,973,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1%

CRAC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I NASDAQ: CRAC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company was formed to raise capital through a public offering with the primary aim of identifying, negotiating and completing a business combination with one or more operating businesses. Prior to consummation of a qualifying transaction, Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I does not engage in substantive commercial operations beyond the activities necessary to carry out its formation and capital‑raising objectives.

The company's principal activities include managing proceeds raised in its initial public offering, maintaining those funds in trust accounts, conducting due diligence on prospective targets and pursuing mergers, acquisitions or other strategic combinations that would enable the combined entity to become an operating public company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRAC - Free Report).

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