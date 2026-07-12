Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 43,032 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,071 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 43,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $76,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 371.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 125,321 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 98,740 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,740 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 95,454 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.32.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,412. The company's fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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