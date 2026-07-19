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Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 43,103 Shares of monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
monday.com logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its monday.com stake by 86.8% in the first quarter, selling 43,103 shares and leaving it with 6,543 shares worth about $452,000.
  • Other institutional investors were also active in the stock, with several adding to their positions; overall, institutional ownership stands at 73.70%.
  • monday.com recently reported Q1 EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $351.26 million, and analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $126.04.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of monday.com.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,103 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in monday.com were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in monday.com by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 2,038.1% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 73,507 shares of the company's stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 70,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in monday.com by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,121 shares of the company's stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $296.93.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNDY. BTIG Research reduced their target price on monday.com from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of monday.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $126.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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