Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 53,835 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 53,835 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.20% of American Tower worth $158,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.57.

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American Tower Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $168.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average of $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.06 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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