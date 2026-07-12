Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 66,668 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,728 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 66,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $96,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $731,774,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 810,138 shares of the energy company's stock worth $157,483,000 after purchasing an additional 686,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 577,533 shares of the energy company's stock worth $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 484,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3,902.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 379,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.71.

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.57. 1,469,698 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,278. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $241.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.03.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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