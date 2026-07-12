Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,508 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $124,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 901,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Capital Squared Financial LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Squared Financial LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,400 shares of the company's stock worth $54,057,000 after acquiring an additional 162,919 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. 3,220,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,446. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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