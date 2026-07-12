Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,683 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 31,658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $47,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $290,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 489,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $63,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.78. 1,679,113 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $120.57 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.00.

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American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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