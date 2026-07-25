Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. $CCU Shares Sold by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP reduced its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,635 shares of the company's stock after selling 260,710 shares during the period. Compania Cervecerias Unidas makes up approximately 2.2% of Discerene Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Discerene Group LP owned about 1.01% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 917.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,270 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,252.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,277 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCU

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CCU stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $884.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA NYSE: CCU is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

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