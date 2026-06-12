Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $52.85 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,729 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $52,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 109,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,799,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $332.71 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $342.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $575.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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