Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP is Engine Capital Management LP's 10th Largest Position

Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP - Free Report) by 275.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,065 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,740 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for 4.1% of Engine Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.43% of Compass Minerals International worth $33,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6,266.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 94.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Compass Minerals International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.80.

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Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.9%

CMP stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 197.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $418.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company's deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

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