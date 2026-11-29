Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,049,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.90% of Compass Pathways worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 508,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 137,660 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Creek Drive Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 636,000 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Compass Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways during the third quarter worth $2,468,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPS. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Compass Pathways from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compass Pathways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Pathways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Pathways has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways Trading Up 8.2%

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $15.87.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Pathways Profile

Compass Pathways plc is a biotechnology company developing treatments for mental health conditions. Founded in 2016, the company focuses on investigational therapies that combine novel medicines with psychological support. Its lead candidate, COMP360, is a proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin being studied for treatment-resistant depression and other mental health conditions. COMP360 remains investigational and is not an approved treatment. Founded in the United Kingdom, Compass Pathways conducts research and clinical development across the U.S. and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS - Free Report).

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